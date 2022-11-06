Meghalaya: DLSA organises law awareness drive in Baghmara, Garo Hills

Baghmara: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baghmara organised an awareness cum outreach programme at Baghmara Main market in South Garo Hills on Saturday.

The awareness programme was organised under the aegis of the The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The drive was held to sensitise the general public on the availability of free legal aid services as well as other legal services meant for the benefit of the people.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Daniel S Marbaniang appealed to those gathered to not ignore family members who are undertrial prisoners but visit them.

He said during visits to the district jails, prisoners lamented about family members abandoning them. Marbaniang added that free legal aid and services are provided by the law department for those with financial problems.

He encouraged families to meet legal volunteers in their localities for help and guidance regarding legal services.

Marbaniang added that an important objective of organising such awareness drives was to empower citizens through legal awareness and outreach programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Northeast in numbers: Stunted growth among kids under 5

Trending Stories









