Guwahati: The Rising Sun Water Fest-2022 culminated on November 5, Saturday, with a grand closing ceremony at Umiam Lake, Meghalaya.

The three-day water sports and cultural extravaganza from November 3 to 5 was first-of-its-kind in the Northeast, aimed at encouraging the sports-loving youth of the region to take up water sports like rowing and sailing. The event was also aimed at promoting tourism in Northeast India.

It was an initiative by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command with the governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma set the ball rolling by opening the maiden regatta on November 3.

The three-day event was witnessed by a large number of viewers, locals as well as outstation visitors, who enjoyed contests in a number of races both in rowing and sailing, a novelty in the region. As many as 22 clubs from across the country took part in the event.

The Rowing Trophy was won by the DGAR team, securing one gold and one silver medal. The Sailing Trophy was won by the Yachting Club of Hyderabad securing three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command and many dignitaries graced the occasion.

The closing ceremony saw a cultural performance by Assamese star Ms Rupali Kashyap who mesmerized the audience. Colourful cultural songs and dance performances by Khasi Drummers showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast.

Assam CM felicitated the participants and Clubs for their outstanding performances. He also addressed the august gathering and congratulated the organising committee, participating teams and Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command for the entire effort and for making the event a grand success.

See more Had a wonderful time witnessing a regatta at Umiam lake, Meghalaya at the closing ceremony of Rising Sun Water Fest.

Appreciate Indian Army, especially Eastern Command, Gajraj Corps & Red Horns Division for facilitating clubs & players across the country to showcase their skills. pic.twitter.com/AzSRfDBqaH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2022

