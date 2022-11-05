Meghalaya: Month-long Swachhata Special Campaign concluded in SGH

Baghmara: The month-long “Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0” under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was concluded on Saturday.

The cleanliness drive was organised by the Krishi Vignyan Kendra (KVK), South Garo Hills.

During the campaign, as many as 70 activities, including adoption of villages for microbial-based agriculture, waste management using vermicompost, awareness programme about cleanliness, and crop residue management were carried out.

Demonstrations of technologies on waste and wealth, cleaning of villages with farmers, orientation of school children on hygiene and sanitation were also held.

Over 2,231 participants including KVK staff members, farmers, members of society, school children, and other dignitaries took part in the campaign.

Twelve villages — Dajibadimagre, Warima, Asugre, Chokpotgre, Chitim Mitapgre, Semburongsnagre, Balwatgre, Mitap, Dobogre, Bibragre, Dagal Gopgre, and Chokpot Bazar under the Chokpot Community and Rural Development Block were covered through different activities of the campaign.

