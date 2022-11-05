Guwahati: The regional committee of Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya will meet with stakeholders concerned in Nongpoh this month to discuss recommendations to ‘amicably’ resolve areas of difference falling under the district.
The decision was taken during its first sitting chaired by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.
The committee has also asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to ensure the documents are in place.
We will sit down again with all stakeholders this month. The district council and deputy commissioner have directed the stakeholders to be present during the upcoming meeting, he said.
Tynsong added that the regional committee has decided to focus on two sectors -– Block II and Deshdoomreah.
Four of the six areas of difference fall under the Ri Bhoi district. These include Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, and Block-II.
