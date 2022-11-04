Shillong: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has hailed Meghalaya as the torchbearer state in providing tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During his visit to the state, the honorable minister praised the state for producing outstanding results in JJM implementation and substantially increasing the number of households with tap water connections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the initiation of the JJM in August 2019, only 4,550 rural households in Meghalaya had tapped water connectivity. Today tap connections have been established in as many as 2.61 lakh households.

“With 41.5% growth in tap connectivity, Meghalaya surpassed the national growth rate of 36% making a role model state in JJM implementation. I have a firm belief that Meghalaya will be able to provide tap water connections to the remaining households way before the deadline,” said Shekhawat.

According to the Union Minister what makes the achievement of the Meghalaya Government truly commendable is the fact that at the time of implementation of the JJM scheme, the state had less than 1 percent coverage of tap water connected rural households. This according to the minister clearly displays the quantum progress the state is making in ensuring safe and clean drinking water for its people under JJM.

Meghalaya is the only state in India to qualify for ‘Performance Incentive Grant under JJM’ for 2 years in succession.

According to Shekhawat, Meghalaya is also probably the only state with a holistic water policy and announced that around Rs 700 crore would be spent in the state under watershed management under which around 2500 ponds would be constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister also lauded the efforts of the Meghalaya government for the ambitious projects that it has undertaken for spring rejuvenation and watershed management. The achievements of the state in these sectors would become an example for other states to follow, he added.

Also Read | Meghalaya CM says top cop Iangrai not arrested over vehicle scam

Trending Stories









