Meghalaya's Irene Dkhar crowned Miss Northeast 2022

Kohima: Meghalaya’s Irene Dkhar was crowned ‘Miss Northeast 2022’ during a glittering ceremony held at the capital cultural hall in Kohima on Thursday.

Her final answer advocating the need to address mental health issues among youth as a social issue if given a chance to speak with world leaders sealed the crown for the beauty queen.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dkhar was crowned the winner among 15 contestants from the eight northeast states, who competed for the title.

The new Miss Northeast received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh along with gift hampers. She was flanked by Assam’s Eshanee Hatimuria as the first runner-up and Arunachal Pradesh’s Dyna Jomo as the second runner-up. While Hatimuria received Rs 1 lakh, Jomo received Rs 70,000.

Dkhar was adjudged Miss Perfect Ten, while Hatimuria was adjudged Miss Photogenic and Miss Talent, and Jomo was adjudged Miss Multimedia.

Nagaland’s Lika Chophy was adjudged the Queen of Hearts, while Manipur’s Manasha Devi Sapam was adjudged Miss Beautiful Skin.

Although Nagaland has hosted the beauty contest twice in the past, this was the first edition of Miss Northeast under the aegis of the Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation. The pageant was hosted by Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) in collaboration with the Government of Nagaland.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the panel were celebrity Dentist Dr. Sagar J Abhichandani; Yamaha artiste Nise Meruno; Designer Bambi Kevichüsa; supermodel Ketholeno Kense Vihienuo and Poet, educator and writer Theyiesinuo Keditsu.

The next edition of the pageant is scheduled to be held in Sikkim.

Also read | IIT-Guwahati provides boost to nanotech and healthcare sectors

Trending Stories









