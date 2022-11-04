TURA: Two persons from North Garo Hills, who were earlier involved in a separate rape and attempted rape cases, have been convicted to serve jail term by a court in the same district.
The two persons were convicted by Special Judge (POCSO) M Skhemlon.
Accused Jaseng D Shira has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000 for raping his stepdaughter. The other accused Tapan Rai has been sentenced to simple imprisonment for 1 year, 6 months and 10 days along with a fine of the same amount for attempting to rape his ten-year-old daughter.
The first accused, Tapan Rai, hails from Tilapara under Mendipathar Police Station, while Jaseng D Shira is from Nameram village under Kharkutta Police Station in the same district.
