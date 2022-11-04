Ampati: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma exuded confidence of good show in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023, asserting that the people of the state are frustrated with the current dispensation and wanted the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to form the next government.

He was speaking at a rally held at Ambari under the Rangsakona constituency in South West Garo Hills on Thursday.

“Wherever I go in the state, people complain that those in power have forgotten how to govern. They lament that we (TMC) are not governing and want us at the helm of affairs. It gives me confidence that we will not only win but come back strongly for the overall development in the state,” said Mukul while addressing the pre-election rally.

The rally was attended by a crowd of over 7,000 supporters, party workers, and leaders from all the districts of Garo Hills.

The rally also saw the presence of AITC MLAs, Zenith Sangma, Winnerson Sangma and Dikkanchi D Shira, MDCs Cherak Momin, Agassi Marak, Nehru Sangma, and Sanjoy Koch among others.

Mukul questioned the lack of intent of the government in developing the state.

“Where is the development that they are talking about? Show me one road project that they have completed in the five years of their rule. In fact, most of the projects that they are canvassing as their own were sanctioned during our rule,” said Mukul.

He added that in most places in Garo Hills, projects that could have changed the lives of people have been de-sanctioned.

“There was a bridge across the Simsang in Williamnagar that was de-sanctioned by the present government. This could have changed the lives of the people who have been crying for connectivity. The Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion (IBDLP) has been made defunct, while model residential schools are lying non-operational. Is that not the money of the people of the state? These are low-hanging fruits that the present government could have plucked but decided not to. The results are there for everyone to see,” added the TMC leader.

Mukul added that there was a sense of frustration in the state due to the lack of commitment from the present government to alleviate the problems in the state.

Another point raised by Mukul was the alleged use of government platforms by the National People’s Party (NPP) to promote the party.

“It’s unethical and unprecedented. The NPP has been using government programmes to further its party. How can such programmes be hijacked for the promotion of a political party?” he asked.

Earlier, MLA Zenith Sangma also questioned the government on the unemployment situation in the state, which he said was the cause behind the current unrest.

“Every year there are at least 500 vacancies in the police department and another 400 in the education department. Since 2018, none of these vacancies have been filled. What stops the government from filling these up and where is the money for these posts being used?” asked Zenith.

The event also saw hundreds of workers from various parties including the NPP, UDP, and BJP joining the TMC ranks.

