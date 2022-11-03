The opening ceremony of the Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 was conducted on Thursday amid the pristine surroundings of Umiam Lake at Meghalaya.

The maiden regatta is being conducted from November 3 to 5 under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Kolkata-based Headquarters Eastern Command.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma graced the event as chief guest.

The large gathering of viewers was delighted to witness the cultural events, flypast by Microlight aircraft and the beautiful display of rowing and sailing races.

The CM thanked all the participants, team managers and organisers for coming together and putting on a brilliant display. The crowd cheered for the spellbinding display of talent by the artists including Priyanka Bharali, Joana Jamang, Local Garo and Jaintia Dances. Indian Idol fame Naib Subedaar Pawan left the audience spellbound with his melodious voice.

A total of 22 clubs are participating in rowing and sailing disciplines from across

the country.

Semi-finals and finals would be conducted over the coming two days. The event is aimed at promoting the spirit of rowing and sailing in the youth of Meghalaya and ensuring that more champions emerge from the state of Meghalaya in these sporting disciplines.

