Tura: The Garo Students’ Union, Central Executive Committee, in Tura, has alleged anomalies in the selection of candidates for admission into the law department by the NEHU and on Tuesday, urged the Pro Vice-Chancellor to look into the matter.

In its memorandum given to the PVC, the union claimed that the department of law on October 25, declared the names of successful candidates selected for admission, according to merit under various categories, but suddenly changed the list within two hours of its declaration.

“The department has tampered with the list to exclude economically backward students to give an opportunity to other students who were on the waiting list,” it’s Assistant General Secretary Salman D Sangma claimed.

The union requested the concerned authority to review the list of successful candidates for admission.

