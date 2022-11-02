Meghalaya: Rising Sun Water Fest opening ceremony on Nov 3

Shillong: The much anticipated Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 will be inaugurated on November 3.

The maiden event is being conducted at the Umiam Lake, Shillong, under the aegis of Headquarters Eastern Command which has its aquatic node at the Lake.

In this first edition of the event, more than 150 participants from 22 clubs from all across the country will take part in rowing and sailing disciplines from all across the country.

The grand inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 am. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will be the chief guest at the event. The opening ceremony will have performances from Isha Som Band, Local Garo Dance and Regimental Brass bands of the Indian Army.

Indian Navy operational demonstration and display of the prowess of the Special Parachute Regiment Forces with vital support from the Indian Air Force will also be a major attraction for the audience.

Meghalaya Tourism Department, which is one of the partners for the event, will live stream the inaugural ceremony on YouTube.

The Festival will create awareness about sailing and rowing. It will encourage youth for participating in such water sports events thereby creating an opportunity for Northeast to become a centre of excellence in water sports events, officials said.

