Tura: A total of 80 muga farmers participated in an awareness programme on the benefits of taking up muga farming commercially, held at Unit Farm, Rompara in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Tuesday.

The programme was organized by the Central Silk Board, MESSO, P-3 Unit, Rompara.

Speaking at the prograsmme, Dr Vikram Kumar, Scientist B said that the programme was aimed at encouraging muga farmers to take up muga farming commercially and educating them on the importance of sericulture in uplifting socio-economic conditions of the farmers.

During the programme, a technical session on quality seed production, procedure, care and sanitation measures to be taken during grainage operation and the advantage of muga rearing over traditional crops was held by Dr K Indrakuma, Scientist B, MESSO, P-4 Unit, Tura.

S G Momin, DSO, Resubelpara in her brief speech highlighted about different diseases of muga and symptoms and how to identify them while also elaborating on the importance of disinfection of muga for controlling of diseases.

Others who spoke during the programme were, Lakme Marak, Seri Entrepreneur and D Marak, Technical Assistant P-3 Unit, Rompara.

