Meghalaya: Failure to implement ILP will lead to militancy, warns HANM

Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) leader Lamphang Kharbani warned of the re-emergence of militancy in Meghalaya if the central and governments failed to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

“Meghalaya will witness the rise of militancy if the central and the state governments remain adamant in their attitude towards the demand for ILP and the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” Kharbani said on Tuesday while addressing a meeting held following the protest march by five pressure groups on October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also said the emergence of militancy will not only affect development, but will also have a negative impact on the peace and tranquillity of the state.

“If the Centre says that Meghalaya is part of India, then it should not hesitate to approve the demand for ILP just like it did for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram,” he added.

Kharbani said other demands of five pressure groups under the Save Hynniewtrep Movement include the institution of a CBI inquiry into the killing of ex-HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and resolving unemployment issues.

Also Read | President Murmu arrives in Nagaland on two-day visit

Trending Stories









