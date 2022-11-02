SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma‘s helicopter had to make an emergency landing near the Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather on Wednesday.

The chief minister was returning from an official visit to his constituency in Garo Hills in the western part of the state. The helicopter made the emergency landing at the Union Christian College (UCC) field in Umiam.

See more Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day! pic.twitter.com/kdCwUNMefD — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

The development was confirmed in a tweet by chief minister Conrad Sangma himself. “Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!” he said in the Twitter post while sharing some photographs of his visit to the college.

In another tweet, the CM called the weather “truly unpredictable” while thanking “the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely”.

The tweet came with a video of Sangma describing the experience as an adventure. “What an adventure! Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather; Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus; Met with staff of UCC; Lunch in UCC Canteen.”

In a short video accompanying the tweet, the chief minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.

“We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he was seen paying with his mother floral tributes to the grave of his father P A Sangma on the occasion of All Souls Day.

See more Paid respects to my Father (L) Sh. P A Sangma with my Mother at the Tura Catholic Cemetery on #AllSoulsDay.



I join all the faithful in offering prayers for the departed souls of our loved ones who we cherish and remember especially today. pic.twitter.com/ymjhvJM56n — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

“Paid respect to my Father (L) Sh. P A Sangma with my mother at the Tura Catholic Cemetery on #AllSoulsDay. I join all the faithful in offering prayers for the departed souls of our loved ones who we cherish and remember especially today,” he tweeted.

Catholics across the state celebrate November 2 as All Souls Day and clean graveyards, lay wreaths and conduct special prayer services in memory of the dead.

