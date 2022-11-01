Shillong: Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo on Monday imposed Section 144 CrPC across Shillong city to prevent ‘surprise rallies’ by pressure groups.

This was also to prevent any groups or untoward element from blatantly misusing rallies/processions to indulge in criminal acts, thereby disrupting public order, the DM said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The order is not applicable to religious processions, which have obtained due permission and undertake to strictly adhere to conditions given.

The DM said that several NGOs, groups and organisers carry out processions within the city limits of Shillong from time to time for protesting against various issues and do not comply with either one of many of the conditions imposed by the district administration.

The order said the rally held on October 28 has caused fear psychosis amongst the public at large besides causing inconvenience and disturbance to commuters, pedestrians, school-children and parents.

“It it is learnt that other NGOs and groups are also planning similar events such as ‘surprise rallies’ within the limits of Shillong city and hence the order,” the DM said.

The order prohibits assembly of five or more people for the purpose of any rally or procession within the entire Shillong City limits, including the Shillong Urban Agglomeration area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Violators will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC, and any other as deemed fit and appropriate, the order said.

Also read | Govt studying environmental impact of coal, oil exploration in NE: Union Minister

Trending Stories









