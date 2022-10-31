Tura: Thousands of supporters from across the Garo Hills region converged at the Teteng Aja field on Sunday to reignite the call for a separate Garoland state.

The rally was organised by the Garoland State Movement Committee and supported by the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) as well as National Federation for the New States (NFNS).

The protesters along with the leaders of the NFNS have further decided to hold a two-day dharna at Jantar Mantar during the upcoming winter session in Parliament to press the demand for a separate Garoland and Khasi state.

The rally saw the presence of former MDCs Augustine Marak, PK Sangma as well as ex-MLA of HSPDP KP Pangniang along with NFNS representatives from Tripura, Assam, Vidharba among others.

Addressing a press conference after the rally, NFNS president Prof. Munish Tamang said that all the constituents of the NFNS would take their delegations to New Delhi to raise the demands for a separate state in front of the central leadership.

Tamang said, “We have to make an impact in Delhi. We have to make our voices heard because it is our constitutional dream. Our dream is not unlawful.”

“We express our solidarity with the demand for Garoland, which is a completely constitutional demand. We believe in the unity of India and none can question our integrity and devotion to the country. Our slogan, however, is ‘One Nation, many States,” added Tamang.

NFNS is a pan-India body representing regions demanding separate and smaller states. The deputy CEM of the GHADC, Nikman Marak is the pan-India vice president of NFNS.

The NFNS president called the rally in Tura historic, adding that the statehood demand has gained momentum as it has the support of all groups demanding separate states, including Bodoland, Gorkhaland, Vidarbha, Tipraland, Kuki State, Bundelkhand, and Purbanchal, among others.

“The movement is not just local but has the support of all. I realize that unlike other states in the country that face opposition from the parent state, the Garoland demand is unique as it has no opposition. The time for its fruition may not be far away,” the NFNS president said.

“The Prime Minister once said that he will take care of people’s dreams. But we cannot sit back and let the PM take care of our dreams. People of Garo Hills should work to fulfill their dreams, they should be the owners and custodians of their dreams and we are there to support you,” he added.

Meanwhile, HSPDP president KP Pangniang also showed interest in being part of the NFNS to pursue the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

The rally also saw the presence of people from the Garo Hills region along with Nokmas and Sordars as well as the presence of many prominent NGOs of the region.

