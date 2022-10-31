Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Monday informed that one person has been arrested and miscreants involved in attacking innocent people on Friday have been identified.

Several people were injured on Friday when some members of the rally went attacking passersby and commuters. The public rally on rising unemployment was carried out by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and witnessed nearly 1,500 participants.

The chief minister held a review meeting today over the Friday incident. “We have reviewed the entire situation and we’ve instructed the police to take necessary action. Also, for future situations, necessary arrangements and SOPs and all different kinds of arrangements have been. All these areas were discussed in detail and many other areas of law and order situation were discussed,” said Sangma.

The CM also informed that apart from the arrest, three FIRs have been lodged and a large number of people have been identified who were the main perpetrators.

Sangma ruled out any compensation since the three people who were injured were given the necessary treatment. He said that the injuries were not of a very serious nature.

A total of three vehicles were vandalised. They were mostly autos and scooters. One of the vehicles was a gipsy which was an army vehicle that was slightly damaged. The CM informed that there was no major damage to any personal vehicles or any kind of government assets.

Asked if there was a failure of intelligence, Sangma said that in situations like these, especially when organizations have asked for permissions to hold these programs, there is a sense of trust.

“Administration always believes that there is some sense of trust in this entire process. And therefore, certain things come out completely as a surprise to everybody. And in this entire incident that happened, there were few out of the 1,500 plus people, there were a few selected who resorted to this kind of violent activity,” mentioned Sangma.

Stating that it came as a surprise for the administration, Sangma added that one can go to the conclusion and say that there was intelligence failure but these are all matters of assessment by any individual.

The chief minister stated after seeing these kinds of situations, there are some things that will require the government to be more stringent in the future and they will have to take much more steps to even look at all the most impossible situations.

Sangma said that relating to job creation, the government has taken several steps to provide jobs and to address the issue of unemployment.

He mentioned that there are different sectors that the government has addressed like the entrepreneurship sector. “We have come up with a specific policy for startups and entrepreneurship, that itself is a policy for addressing unemployment issue,” said Sangma.

