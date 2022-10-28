Shillong: The violent protests in Shillong city on Friday organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) have got the police’s attention. The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued a show-cause notice and registered a suo motu case.

DC Isawanda Laloo told EastMojo that police have been directed to take strict action against the perpetrators. “A show cause notice has also been issued to the organisers (FKJGP) for violating the conditions of today’s rally,” said Laloo.

According to the DC, the conditions for the rally included surety from the organisers that no untoward incident would happen before, after or during the event leading to a breach of peace and public tranquillity, and that they would be liable for legal action as per the law if the conditions were not met.

The SP city has informed that two suo moto cases are being taken up at Laitumkhrah PS and Sadar PS, for which legal action will be taken in the case of physical assault of pedestrians and commuters and vandalism.

The city came to a standstill, especially the stretch where the organisation had marched through: including areas like Umsohsun, GS Road, Khyndailad/Police Bazaar, IGP, Malki, and Dhanketi. The shopkeepers were quick to pull down the shutters and did not dare open them till evening. A male commuter near State Central Library had to run for his life after some of the protestors cornered and kicked him. Another commuter who was on the phone was slapped with the flag that the agitating protestors had on their hand. A non-tribal labourer, who was sitting in a tempo truck, couldn’t flee after he was surrounded and thrashed by the protestors. These are a few incidents of the several untoward incidents that took place in the city today which led to a lot of tension.

The police were overpowered by the protestors, but there were a few incidents that the police were able to prevent. The leaders of the organisation were quick to pull away the members who were involved in the act. They persuaded the members to stay calm and ensure that they have a peaceful rally.

President of FKJGP Dundee Khongsit apologised for the untoward incident and stated that they did not come with violent intentions. “I apologise for what has happened today. We had already instructed all the members and participants that it was a peaceful rally but yet they had gone against us,” said Khongsit.

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister was quick to condemn the incident and said that they have already instructed the police to take necessary action. “Police are on the job and we have instructed the SP to ensure that there is no untoward incident. We will have to wait for the updates from the police for the next course of action,” stated Tynsong.

Sending out a message to the leaders of FKJGP and other NGOs, Tynsong said “I request FKJGP leaders or any NGO leaders conduct your meetings but please remember to control your members because we don’t want any law and order situation in the state.”

As videos of the assault circulated on social media, several have condemned the incident and have demanded necessary action against the perpetrators.

Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) and KAM Meghalaya condemned the incident and stated that these acts of cowardice are unacceptable. TUR further stated that the violence not only harmed those attacked but put the citizens and passersby including children and women in harm’s way.

“It is also shocking that there was hardly any police presence all along the route and no action was taken even though the violence occurred while the rally was moving towards fire brigade ground. These perpetrators should have been caught and immediately apprehended and not allowed to proceed further. The events that occurred today seem to point to a pre-planned attempt at fomenting unrest and instilling fear, where the govt. is conveniently looking away,” TUR mentioned in a press release.

It further cited that the govt has failed the people. “Unemployment is a real crisis in Meghalaya but violence and targeted violence particularly is not an answer but rather will accentuate the issue. TUR and KAM condemn the actions and urge immediate action against the perpetrators and to ensure undertakings signed with rally organisers are held to account. The courts should also take suo motu cognisance of the administrative lapses and targeted acts of violence,” added TUR.

