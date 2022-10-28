Tura: NPP MLA from Phulbari SG Esmatur Mominin has rubbished all speculation of him joining the BJP prior to the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2023.

The BJP had earlier claimed that Mominin, along with three other NPP leaders, had joined the BJP – an assertion that has now been completely denied by the Phulbari MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mominin has denied all claims of him joining the saffron party, despite it enjoying popularity in his home constituency of Phulbari.

“The speculation of me joining the BJP is absolutely baseless. The BJP has not approached me. I haven’t approached the BJP either,” Mominin said.

The NPP legislator said he was concentrating only on the development of his constituency “and that is what is important for me as of now”.

Speculation has been rife that Mominin was being denied a ticket from his parent party, the NPP, for the upcoming Assembly elections in Meghalaya, with former speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and three-time MLA AT Mondal being cited as the frontrunner for the ticket.

Mominin, however, downplayed the issue stating that he would wait for directions from his party leadership before any kind of decision could be taken. The MLA said that even though things still needed to be worked out on his ticket for the upcoming elections, “I can state that I am not joining the BJP rush any time soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There are lots of things that need to be taken care of in my constituency and that is my priority. I will leave the decision making to the party leaders. My thoughts will always be for the people I am meant to serve,” said Mominin.

Supporters of Mominin are already showing signs of leaning towards the AITC, of Trinamool Congress, after Meghalaya TMC chief Mukul Sangma’s recent visit to Phulbari during the Puja celebrations.

Also Read | Meghalaya: How yet another pliable road in Garo Hills became unusable

Trending Stories









