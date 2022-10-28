Tura: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo people (FKJGP) is organizing a public rally in Shillong on October 28 to underscore the failure of the state government in meeting the employment demands of the youths in the state.

As per the members of the federation, the rally will take place at 11 am from Motphran to Fire Brigade Ground in Laitumkhrah, followed by a public meeting at 2 PM.

“It has been noted that no positive steps have been taken by the government to increase employment for the youths of the state which is affecting the productivity of our youths and driving many towards unethical ways and means of living. The rally cum public meeting being organized is a testament that the youths will not hold back anymore if any government fails to provide what they rightfully deserve,” a release announcing the rally said.

The federation also stated that more such public rallies would be taken out in different parts of Garo Hills at later dates.

