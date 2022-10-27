Rongjeng: If the infrastructure around us reflects the times we live in, then residents of the now infamous Adokgre–Mangsang–Rongjeng road in East Garo Hills (EGH) can safely say they live in the 19th century.

A perfectly pliable road has been dismantled to make way for a new one, only for funding to be pulled off leaving them without roads.

The 44 km stretch has been the lifeline for at least 50,000 people from the two constituencies of Kharkutta and Rongjeng. While about 22 km of the same road from Rongjeng to a little beyond Nengkram is still usable, the rest is unusable for at least 4-6 months a year.

Angry residents affected by the poor road situation have threatened to go the ‘No road – No Vote’ way after all their pleas for intervention fell on deaf ears.

“We met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in 2019 and he assured us that the matter would be resolved and we had nothing to worry about. We gave them enough time to resolve the situation, but nothing moved. We again sent a reminder of what we are facing daily, but nothing has changed,” informed the president of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the road, Sebiush Marak.

The road was sanctioned in the time of the previous Mukul Sangma-led government in 2017 for Rs 210 crore. It was funded by the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) and the North East Council (NEC), with the contract going to two companies: CCL and BSC Infratech. However, for reasons unknown, the NEC withdrew from the project, taking along the Rs 88 crore it had earmarked for the project.

The NEC quitting midway reduced the project to just over Rs 123 crore. But before NEC’s withdrawal, the road had already been dismantled to develop a new one.

“When the project was announced, we were overjoyed as the road would finally get an overhaul. While it was pliable, it was still not world-class. We hoped things would change for the better for our lot. But after five years, all we have had is a world of promises,” said social activist Bamba Sangma from Mangsang.

Lack of roads hurting tourism potential?

The area is one of the most scenic parts of the state, and the road creation could have helped it grow into a tourism destination. The region is mostly agrarian, with areca nut, rubber, and broomstick production being the main sources of income. It also borders the district of West Khasi Hills.

A visit to the road showed the extent of people’s frustration. Important bridges through the road, as per the PWD – EGH have been scrapped. This has led to a situation where the rains dictate whether you can use the road or not.

“During the monsoons, it is impossible to cross many parts of the road. Not only has parts of the road become sections of a mudslide, but at least three important bridges have not even been touched. Two of the main bridges on the Ildek River have not started yet, and during monsoons, the river is impossible to cross using vehicles. So how are we expected to commute to and fro? What is even more damning is that many children have to use these roads to get to school. How are they supposed to do so? Missing education is the only option,” added Bamba.

As per locals, there are at least 100 villages along the route and many in the 22 km in-navigable stretch, have had a nightmare making daily commutes.

“Even in the dry weather, only 4WD vehicles can ply. The monsoon makes life come to a full stop. This was never the case with our old road. The dream of a new road has become a nightmare,” stated a resident of Nengkram.

The two bridges across the Ildek River would have cost Rs 22 crores but provided a much-needed fillip to the local economy. Market access would have been easier, and local produce, especially the famed rice from the area could have brought riches to the farming community.

“We have made numerous complaints and even filed RTIs to find out the situation. The road was supposed to have been completed in 2 years. Now it is over five years, and there are no signs that the road will ever get completed. If this remains, the only thing we can do is haul the state government to Court or make life a living hell,” said Seltuish.

Agitations and meetings on the action that needs to be taken have become the norm for residents of the area whose desperation can be understood. One such agitation led to the PWD – EGH pressuring the contractor to complete the first 22 km of the road. They, as per PWD officials, need to finish the work by December this year. However, going by the rate at which work is progressing, it is highly unlikely that this will come to pass.

When contacted on the delay in road construction, CCL firstly blamed the COVID situation, though the project was started 2 years before the pandemic struck. However, when they did start, the department, as per the contractors, ran out of finances.

An RTI, however, showed that Rs 88 crore from the project cost has already been paid to the contractors. Both BSC and CCL have been paid about Rs 44 crores each. Given that the project now is only worth Rs 123 crores, this amounts to about 70% of the total cost.

“They are skipping most strategic bridges as the department claims that money has run out for the project. This is going to affect the road in the future as well. For now, the present looks bleak as does the future for us,” said Mangsang resident, John Marak.

Information from the PWD department has not been too encouraging.

As per the SDO of Rongjeng, the crunch in funding after the pullout of the NEC is yet to be acted on which means that the 22 km of the 44 km road will not be worked on until the state government puts in money. Given the current financial situation of the state, new funding seems highly unlikely, especially from the state.

Further, the SDO also informed that the fund crunch could mean that the two-lane road will have to be narrowed down to a single lane in the last 22 km and that too only if funding is provided through PWD sources. Attempts to procure funding for the last 22 km from other central agencies have also drawn a blank, as per reports.

The question that remains now is whether the state can abandon thousands of residents after destroying a pliable road without ensuring connectivity for them.

“We are all angry and when the MLA or government representatives come, we will question them on this. Do they have answers to the pitiable situation we have been put into? We have decided that they need to work for our votes. If they want our vote, give us our road or we will choose someone who will keep this promise,” asserted activist Bamba Sangma.

