Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma along with urban affairs minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday inspected the proposed location for the new Meghalaya Secretariat at Umsawli in New Shillong Township.

Sangma said they wanted to see the possibilities of shifting entire Secretariat and other government departments to the New Shillong Township.

“We have two options: one is Mawpdang area and the other is this location that I am standing at (Umsawli). We are examining which is the better option for the people of the state and after coming here we see this area has been divided and given to different departments so rearrangement has to be done. We will be able to rearrange and get 220 acres of land which will be sufficient for the secretariat and other departments and the accommodation that needs to be put up,” mentioned Sangma.

He added that other offices and other administrative can go to the Mawpdang area which was initially planned. Sangma said that the exercise carried out today was positive and looks like a good option since it is closer to Shillong city and easier for the public.

The chief minister added that they looked at the possibility of connecting Shillong city to this new location through new roads.

“All aspects are reviewed and we are positive that a new Secretariat can come in this area. There are areas and issues that need to be discussed in the cabinet once all that is done final decision will be taken in couple of weeks. We are positive inorder to take things forward,” said Sangma.

