Tura: Incarcerated BJP MDC Bernard Marak got bail in another case in the Tura Sessions Court this afternoon. This paves the way for his release from jail.

West Garo Hills police have been slapping cases on a continual basis against Bernard Marak (Rimpu). His well-wishers and family members are apprehensive about what would take place next. In an effort to solve the mystery, senior counsel, Angshuman Bora, was supposed to file a Writ Petition (WP) in the Shillong High Court seeking the names of all cases filed against Bernard.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, due to a technical issue, the WP could not be filed today, October 27. However, in a different case that was heard in the Tura Sessions Court, bail was granted to Bernard regarding a case under POCSO.

Interestingly, the main accused in the case that was apparently filed in the year 2001 has already expired while the case was ongoing.

There is apparently a huge amount of secrecy in the entire exercise as most of the cases filed against Bernard have been under POCSO. Bernard’s family members have alleged that they were being made to run around even as new and non-related cases are filed against him to ensure he remains incarcerated.

Earlier his lawyer, Angshuman Bora had alleged that there seemed to be an effort by the police to keep Bernard in jail, with cases being filed against him even while he has been in custody.

“We have not been informed of the content of these cases prior to their being filed. It just looks like a strategy to keep him in jail. We are seeking a WP from the HC so that all cases registered against can be brought forward and we can seek his release,” said Borah when spoken to on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the bail for one of the POCSO cases has been granted by the Tura Sessions Court, no order copy of the same has been made available till the time of writing. The same is expected later tomorrow or next week.

Also Read | Meghalaya govt signs MoA with power firm for hydro electric projects

Trending Stories









