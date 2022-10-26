Meghalaya govt signs MoA with power firm for hydro electric projects

Shillong: The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the development of Wah Umiam Hydro Electric Project (50 MW) Stage-I and Wah Umiam Hydro Electric Project (100 MW) Stage-II was signed on Tuesday between the Government of Meghalaya, Power Department and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), at a programme held at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong attended the programme as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Tynsong expressed his gratitude to NEEPCO and stated that the signing of the agreement between the two parties is an important and meaningful event which will benefit the state greatly.

The minister also assured that the government will cooperate and provide the required services to make sure that the project is completed at the earliest. Power generation is the main problem faced by the state from time to time, presently the government can generate only 350 MW and the requirement in the state is 650 MW which shows a huge deficit in the demand and supply of power, he added. He also informed that the government has been looking for ways and means for the possibility of transformation in the power sector, hence the tie-up with the CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) in the form of NEEPCO is very much needed, he said.

He stated that in previous years many such memoranda of agreements were signed with private sectors but had to be scrapped due to various reasons but hopeful that with NEEPCO being a government sector, the signing of agreements will not just be in mere paper but will be translated into reality.

Tynsong also stated that Meghalaya has the potential for hydro projects which is not less than 3000 MW, presently less than 250 MW can be generated and he also expressed his optimism that the Government and NEEPCO should sign more agreements in the future. He further added that public hesitancy can be removed when the government is associating with the CPSU rather than with public investors. He urged the power department and NEEPCO to work jointly in making Meghalaya a surplus producer of power and a state which can be able to export the same in the near future. He also stressed that the government along with the NEEPCO is leaving no stone unturned in maximising the power generation capacity within the state.

The MOA was signed by the Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Power Department D D Shira and Anil Kumar Director Personnel, NEEPCO on behalf of the state government and NEEPCO, respectively.

Others who were present included Chairman, Meghalaya State Planning Board MLA Abdus Saleh, Commissioner and Secretary, Power Department Pravin Bakshi, senior officials from the state government and officials from NEEPCO.

