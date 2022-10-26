Meghalaya: CM says situation coming back to normal after Sitrang

Shillong: While Cyclone Sitrang affected different parts of Meghalaya, CM Conrad K Sangma informed that the situation was coming back to normal.

Sangma informed that he had on Tuesday evening held a meeting with the departments, like the Revenue and Disaster Management and also with the District Administrations. The CM said that they have been on their toes and are making all efforts to ensure that all the support is given to the affected families.

Sangma added that all deputy commissioners are also working overtime to ensure that the benefits go out and as much relief can be given to the people affected. The major damage witnessed was the power supply had been affected in different parts of the state. Relating to the power issue, Sangma assured that most power lines that were snapped have been fixed and the remaining will be restored in the next 24 hours.

The chief minister during his meeting with the DCs gave instructions to fast-track damage assessments and opt for the use of drone surveys in certain locations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills District Swapnil Tembe informed that the number of trees which had fallen on the Electric Line due to Cyclone Sitrang is extremely high and unprecedented.

“Almost all the low-tension and high-tension lines have been damaged. And even after restoration in some areas, a few trees were again reported to obstruct the lines. The network issues are also making it difficult for the teams to coordinate. The entire MeCL workforce has been working continuously for the last 3 days. Additional manpower from Forest Department and PWD are also being engaged to help them remove the fallen trees. We will also be engaging Civil Defence Volunteers and Skilled Manpower from other districts to ensure remaining restoration at the earliest,” mentioned Tembe.

