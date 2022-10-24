Shillong: Undeterred by the heavy downpour, the Naga Students’ Union in Shillong (NSUS) held the First Naga Wrestling Championship successfully on Monday with 31 participants from 14 Naga tribes.

The Championship was initiated by Naga Students’ Union, Shillong and organised by Naga Elders Forum in collaboration with Naga Wrestling Association.

The program was held inside the Naga Community Hall, Nongrim Hills.

Loud cheers echoed in the hall as the referee blew the whistle for the wrestlers to compete. The wrestlers either had a blue or red cloth tied around the waist. In this unique wrestling, the wrestler must topple the other onto the ground ensuring the opponent’s chest, shoulder, back, buttock or thigh makes contact with the ground.

The champion and Gold medal was bagged by Kedokietuo Sirie from Angami Naga Tribe while the silver medal was bagged by Ludeto Sapu from Chakhesang Naga Tribe. The bronze medal was won by Kevilhounyü Kuotsu from Angami Naga Tribe.

The Chief Guest of the event was project executive All India Radio NE Service, Shillong, Ino Khriesaneisa Rutsa. Officials from Naga Wrestling Association and others were part of the event. The traditional Naga Wrestling is one of the most unique and oldest traditions of the Nagas.

Speaking on the occasion Ino Khriesaneisa Rutsa mentioned how Naga Wrestling is unique. When played the players are to keep their bodies holy, and clean and the sanctification of the body is very important. He added that Naga Wrestling has an immense role in bringing unity between two individuals -groups and tribes and that through wrestling they become lifetime friends.

Stating that today’s event will go down in the history of the Naga Wrestling Association since for the first time 14 tribes have participated. This should not be the first and last it should continue so plan to hold it annually.

President of NSUS, Imeka Zhehoto Awomi, said they plan to make this an annual event. Awomi added that the Union decided to organise this championship after seeing that several of the Naga tribes fail to participate or take up Naga Wrestling.

“We should initiate such kind of program so that we can boost up our other tribes who don’t participate. Today was a very positive turnout which has never happened,” mentioned NSUS President.

