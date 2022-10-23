Meghalaya: Supercare Hospital Shillong gets NABH accreditation

Shillong: In a boost to healthcare in the city as well as the rest of Meghalaya, Shillong’s Supercare Hospital has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI) set up to establish and operate accreditation programmes for healthcare organisations. It is an institutional member as well as a board member of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua). Hospitals accredited by NABH get international recognition.

NABH’s standards are currently the highest for hospital quality in India. There are two versions of the standards for allopathic hospitals by NABH — one is for large speciality and tertiary care level hospitals and the other is for smaller hospitals that do not have the infrastructure and resources to comply with the former.

Supercare Hospital received the NABH entry-level certification on October 5, 2021, and secured full accreditation on September 29. This certification is valid till September 30, 2026.

Supercare Hospital is the first and only hospital in Meghalaya to get full NABH accreditation.

Patients benefit the most out of these accreditations and certifications as it means the hospitals maintain a high quality of patient care and safety.

Quality accreditations and certifications also benefit the staff of the hospital as they provide for continuous learning, a good working environment, leadership, and ownership of clinical processes.

Founder and managing director Dr RS Thangkhiew believes the NABH accreditation strengthens the vision of Supercare Hospital. “This sets the standard in quality healthcare, healing, and comfort and strengthens the hospital’s mission to provide a responsive healing environment for patients and their families and to improve the quality of life for all members of our community,” he said.

“Supercare aims to be a torchbearer in new treatments, methodologies, and philosophies concerning health and health services, while also ensuring that the values of healthcare remain our strength,” he added.

