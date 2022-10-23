Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, via video-conferencing on Saturday. During the launch, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly-inducted appointees.

The Prime Minister greeted the appointees on the occasion of Dhanteras. “Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last eight years,” he said.

Keeping in mind 75 years of independence, the central government is handing appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under the programme, said Modi.

“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound manner develops in departments,” said Modi, explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.

In the coming days, candidates will receive their appointment letters from the government from time to time, he added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju addressed the Rozgar Mela programme from Polo Ground, Shillong, Meghalaya.

“I am delighted to be here to be part of this important day. I congratulate each of the new appointees who are here to receive their appointment letters. In 2047, we will be celebrating 100 years of independence. The ones who will be recruited today and onwards will play an active role. You will have to contribute to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a developed country,” said the Union minister while addressing the recruitment programme.

Rijiju stressed on the transformation that the Northeastern region has undergone under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He said that the entire functioning of the government has changed.

“I have been working with the PM for a very long time. The art of governance has changed. The governance as well as the special emphasis for the rural and border areas have changed tremendously in the last eight years,” he added.

“The PM made the Northeast a priority. From being a slow-developing region, it has become a fast-growing economy today,” he said, citing the instance of road linkages that are now completed at a faster pace as compared to earlier times.

“Shillong was the capital of the Northeast. Since the British had already set it up as a capital, it had modern amenities since the very beginning. But when you step outside this city and move to other places you will realise the changes brought in by the PM,” said Rijiju.

“I assure you that in the future, from the Government of India’s side, nothing will be found wanting. All the issues of the Northeast will be given priority. I am from the Northeast so I have a direct affinity, a close connection, because I have extensively travelled across the region. Northeast will become prosperous. It has all the natural resources. It has all the beautiful flora and fauna. The people are gifted with culture and are vibrant,” the Union minister added.

The Rozgar Mela was attended by senior officials of the central and state governments.

