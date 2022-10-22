Shillong: The strained relationship between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with the National People’s Party (NPP) is becoming more evident with each passing day. On Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s said that it would be unfortunate for Meghalaya people if the BJP is not in governance.

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, which includes the BJP, the United Democratic Party (UDP), and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), among others. Meghalaya general elections are expected to take place in the next five months and several parties are in an election campaign mode.

Though lauding the Conrad Sangma government that it is doing a good job, Rijiju however felt that the NDA must play a bigger role in the governance here otherwise, it will be unfortunate for the people. “Meghalaya people have voted for the NDA led by the NPP Conrad Sangma’s party. They are doing a good job. But I wish BJP has more role in the government because more role of BJP will bring more development and more benefits for the people,” said Rijiju.

He added that he has seen wherever BJP is in power, or where BJP has a larger role in the government the benefits to the people are much more. Rijiju stated that this has happened because BJP has one single agenda of working for the people and that they work in a mission mode. “We have no time, no energy for ourselves. We dedicate everything to the people. So Meghalaya deserves more MLAs from the BJP,” stated Rijiju.

There are two BJP MLAs in Meghalaya: former Health Minister and MLA from Pynthorumkhrah constituency AL Hek and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai. In the 2018 Meghalaya General Elections, BJP contested 47 seats and won only two seats.

