Shillong: The recent development in the release of the convicts involved in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case witnessed several people either condemning or applauding the release. Unlike Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who had backed the premature release of the 11 men, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju refused to make an assessment or any personal comment.

He said he was not supposed to make a critical observation or scrutiny about a judgment even if he didn’t like the judgment. “I cannot make something an issue of a court judgment as my personal opinion, because if I talk about my opinion, it becomes the opinion of the government of India. As a Law minister, I am not supposed to make a critical observation or scrutiny about a judgment, even if I don’t like the judgment I should not comment on that,” mentioned Rijiju.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots.

Rijiju explained that he doesn’t normally scrutinize the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court or the high court or any court of the country, because it is not proper for him to assess a judgment. He added that he may agree with the judgment or may not agree with it, but he felt that he cannot question the judgment itself.

Rijiju added that he was more on the process of judicial pronouncement and more on the process of delivering faster justice. “So as a law Minister, I’m not here to talk about the judgment. But I’m here to talk about the mechanism and the provisions,” cited Rijiju.

