TURA: TMC youth leader Richard Marak on Thursday alleged that the NPP-led MDA government was involved in a number of corrupt practices, including the procurement of vehicles for the police department scam.

“The TMC lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on this issue on September 6 this year. We were the first to raise the issue,” Marak said.

According to Marak, another instance of corruption by the MDA involving the National Emergency Response System (NERS), was also exposed. This, he said, amounts to a violation of Appendix 2 and 9 of the Meghalaya Financial Rule, 1981.

The youth leader claimed that the ruling coalition withdrew the entire sanctioned amount of Rs 95.78 lakhs under NERS without providing any estimate.

