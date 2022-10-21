Meghalaya: Sports minister congratulates arm-wrestling champions

Shillong: Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Friday congratulated the winners of the 43rd World Arm Wrestling Championship.

Meghalaya’s Margaret Pathaw won the gold in the 60 kg category and Mylliem Umlong Khunsyiem Angel Mary won the bronze in the championships that were held in Antalya, Turkey.

The sports minister said it was also a moment of pride for the state that Alexander Lyngdoh from Jaintia Hills, despite being differently-abled, displayed great skill and strength to win the bronze in the ‘Standing Men 80 kg Hearing Impaired’ category.

Three of the nine athletes representing Meghalaya won medals in the championships. “They have proved that arm-wrestlers from Meghalaya are truly gifted and are a force to reckon with,” said Lyngdoh in a statement.

Wishing the three champions greater success in days to come, Lyngdoh added that the government will continue to extend all possible support to aspiring and deserving sportspersons in the state.

