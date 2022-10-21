TURA: Former South Tura MLA John Leslee K Sangma on Thursday alleged that the construction of footpaths being undertaken by the Urban Affairs Department and the PWD is being done without any planning and survey.
“Busiest parts of the town like Ringre, Lower Chandmary, Hawakhana, Circuit House junction and Tura Bazar all have footpaths on only one side of the road and the problems of the pedestrians have increased due to ongoing construction. The work being done under the Urban Affairs department has caused obstruction with the erection of flower pots and electric poles right on the footpaths,” the ex-MLA said.
Sangma said the obstruction in terms of pots and poles was a waste of public money besides being a risk to pedestrians.
The ex-MLA also stated that the tiles which are being used on the footpaths were also of low quality as they were also not anti-skid tiles. This again, he said, posed risk to the pedestrians.
Sangma also raised the issue of rampant parking of vehicles on footpaths and alleged that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the matter. Sangma wrote to the deputy commissioner underlining all the concerns and asked for immediate action.
Also read | Meghalaya: Kharkutta PHC to be upgraded to CHC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cough syrup deaths in Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist
- Mizoram’s war on drugs: 6 arrested in raids, over 11 kg heroin seized
- Arunachal: Army chopper crashes at Migging village near Tuting
- India records 2,119 new coronavirus cases
- UP shocker: Patient dies after given mousambi juice in drip instead of plasma
- Security situation improved in NE, J&K, LWE areas in last 8 years: HM Amit Shah