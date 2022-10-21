Tura: Former MDC and NPP leader from Baghmara, Sengnal Sangma along with the UDP contestant from Chokpot (both under South Garo Hills), Bishal Arengh joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday afternoon.
The two leaders said they hoped that their joining would help the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections. Both the leaders had contested the last MLA elections from their respective constituencies but did not win.
Former CM, Mukul Sangma and AITC MLA, Lazarus Sangma (Chokpot), TMC state Mahila president, Selma D Shira, TMC WGH district convenor, Richard Marak, among others, were present at the induction ceremony.
