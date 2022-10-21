TURA: The AMMSU on Friday raised with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma the issue of the construction of an embankment to prevent flooding.

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, the union said people from the area have to bear the brunt of floods every year, when water from two major rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Jinjiram breach their banks, leading to the loss of crores of rupees.

Pointing out that Late P A Sangma, during his time had visited the area several times and taken up the issue of construction of an embankment with the union government, the union urged the CM to look into its construction at the earliest. According to the union, a DPR was also prepared during Late P A Sangma’s time and the construction of the embankment as per it is to be from Rajpur to Konarchar via Bhotdoba.

