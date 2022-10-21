Meghalaya: AHAM asks CM to act on pending scholarships issue
Representational Image

Tura: The AHAM in Tura has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the issue of pending scholarships of students for the year 2021-22.

Many students are waiting for the grant so that the amount can be utilized for the admission processes and examination fees.

“We, the students, therefore would like to know the reason for the delay and would kindly request you to facilitate the concerned Department in accelerating the disbursal of the scholarship,” it said in a statement on Friday.

