Shillong: As part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Office of District Tuberculosis Officer, East Khasi Hills District, organised a food distribution support scheme for TB Patients at the Social Service Centre, Bishop’s House in Laitumkhrah Shillong.

The programme is aimed at raising awareness about the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the newly launched Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).

It also aims to highlight the new initiative of the Central government towards community support for TB patients.

Ensuring that the entire community is engaged in eradicating tuberculosis, the officials are on the lookout for donors who can help TB patients with nutritional support as they undergo treatment. At present, since East Khasi Hills District has the highest cases of TB patients with 1,300 cases, there are only eight donors catering to 74 patients.

District TB officer Dr Jennifer Kharwanlang informed that the state needs more donors.

The officer also mentioned that anyone can be a donor, and an individual can adopt one or two patients. The patients also receive nutritional support worth Rs 500 from the government while they undergo treatment, the officer said.

