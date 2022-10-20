Shillong My Passion (SMP) initiative under the aegis of deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo of the East Khasi Hills District was organised on Thursday.

The event was organised to generate awareness about waste management.

Deputy commissioner Laloo in his address said that the SMP initiative belongs to all Shillong residents. He said the programme was created with the objective of instilling a sense of responsibility among the residents for ensuring a clean Shillong.

The initiative was first launched by Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma in September 2019. However, due to Covid-19, the event had to be postponed. The authorities deemed the 50th year of statehood as the appropriate occasion to revive the initiative.

The event began with the deputy commissioner launching the first episode of the SMP video series which focused on Iainehskhem, a Marten-based SHG. This was followed by the launching of three activities under SMP pertaining to waste management.

The activities are primarily focused on the youth with special emphasis on college students. The features of these activities include forming clubs at the college level and coming up with innovative ideas and programmes regarding waste management. These ideas will be promoted through social media, the deputy commissioner said.

In one of the activities, the Clean Pitch Challenge (18-35 years), students and individuals can register on the SMP website and upload their concepts or proposals. The selected ideas will have to be presented to a panel of experts and if found good, the ideas will be incorporated into small-scale pilot projects.

