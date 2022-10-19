Tura: A resident of South Tura’s Nikwatgre locality has been served a defamation notice by the former MLA John Leslee Sangma for alleging that the latter had any role in opposing an ongoing road construction in his locality, which led to the immediate halt in the work.

The former MLA’s lawyer M L Thangal sent the notice to Nikwatgre locality resident Edonath Marak, stating that it was the MLA’s intention to file a damage suit against the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Marak had alleged a couple of days back that the ex-MLA was responsible for halting the construction of a road in the locality. Marak, in his statement to a local newspaper, had claimed that demand for the construction road was raised during the former MLA’s tenure but nothing was done.

“This notice is being served upon you to provide all proof of your allegation of obstruction made by my client to the ongoing road construction at Nikwatgre, to furnish a copy of the demand for construction of the road at Nikwatgre, which was not attended to by my client, evidence of the assurance given to you by the Chief Minister #to provide security to the locality to counter the alleged obstruction by my client and also to provide a copy of the proof that you are a bonafide legal resident of the place where you reside, within one week of the receipt of the notice,” the legal notice issued on Tuesday stated.

The notice also stated that failure to do what was instructed would require Marak to meet tender an unconditional apology to the former MLA in person and publish it in printed and social media. The notice also warned of a Rs 1 crore damage suit for defamation against Marak lest he failed to do either.

Also Read | Meghalaya HC: Don’t bow to political pressure to check illegal coal mining

Trending Stories









