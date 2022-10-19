Shillong: Loud cheers chanting of Donbor Rumnong’s name echoed across Mawlai Nongkwar locality in Shillong as he returned after winning a bronze medal at the WFF PRO-AM Asia Pacific Championship held in Vietnam.

The Asia Pacific Championship was held from October 12 to 15 at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam organised by the World Fitness Federation (WFF).

Rumnong received a hero’s welcome upon entering his homeland on Wednesday. A banker by profession, Rumnong has made several achievements in the past Mr India 2019 Overall Champion (Men’s Physique).

He also mentioned that he had to train for more than six months for the competition.

While he has been able to add another trophy to his gallery, Rumnong is now prepping for the International Bodybuilding Championship that is going to be held in Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview with EastMojo, Rumnong shared more details on his admiration for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body which was his motivation and how he eventually got into this sport.

