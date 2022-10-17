TURA, Oct 16: Noted Tamil writer C.S Lakshmi, popularly known by her pseudonym Ambai, has said translation is not only a shift between two languages but also between two different cultures.

The writer was speaking recently at a special talk on ‘The Craft of Translation: Now and Then’ organised by the Department of English of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura campus.

It may be mentioned that Ambai is a noted Tamil writer and won the Sahitya Akademi award in the year 2021 for her short story collection ‘Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Pachai paravai (A green bird with red neck)’.

Emphasising on translating an Indian language into English, Ambai reiterated that translation is also an act where the translator reinterprets the culture for us, and that translation often creates a hierarchy between the translator and the translated.

The noted writer was accompanied by Dibyajyoti Sarma, a poet and writer from Assam.

