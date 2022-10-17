TURA: The Two- Day Regional Writers’ Meet organized by the Achik Literature Society, Tura in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus, Tura concluded at the Seminar Hall, Don Bosco College of Teacher Education, Tura recently.

The writers’ meet, which began on October 14 was inaugurated by Dr. (Fr) Zacharias George, the Principal of Don Bosco College of Teacher Education, Tura as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Chief Guest expressed his appreciation for providing a platform for creative writing among all sections of people especially the youth, to bring forth fresh writers to promote the Garo language and literature.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Over 100 participants joined the programme on October 14 to read their poems in the vernacular. On the second-day prose fiction, drama and poetry were read by more than one hundred participants. Veteran writer and poet Kroshnil D. Sangma presented his article on the rights of both sons and daughters in society in respect of their marriage and another article on a valuable Garo custom. The poems of Mirthnarch K. Marak, a Rtd. MCS officer were on maintaining social cohesion and celebrating the natural resources and richness of Garo Hills. Crystal Cornelious D. Marak, Secretary of ALS presented his poem dedicated to his departed friend during the pandemic and the poem of Colnat B. Marak, Joint Secretary, ALS, was to encourage the youths to achieve success in their lives.

Prof. Caroline R. Marak, Dr. Rosa Mary Ch. Sangma, Bilnang K. Sangma, Assistant Professor of Williamnagar College presented their short stories, while Venybirthseng Ch. Marak, Faculty, ICFAI University, Tura, gave a talk on the myths of paddy common to many tribes of North-East India and the idea of exploring river systems and other features of the land that we live in.

Students of Don Bosco College, Tura, Don Bosco College Higher Secondary Section, Tura, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Tura, ICFAI University, Tura Government College, Durama College, Loyola College, Williamnagar and other institutions took part in the programme.

Also read | Chokpot, a village in South Garo Hills, has had no roads for 50 years: Why?

Trending Stories









