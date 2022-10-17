The 5th Edition of Meghalaya Kayak Fest 2022 concluded on Sunday after a thrilling four-day event at the Umtrew River in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.
The event, organised by the Ri-Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Cooperative Society, witnessed participants from across the world, including several pro athletes and world champions.
Thirty-five men and seven women participants competed in two different pro formats–Extreme Slalom(men/women) and Downriver(men/women), and also an amateur format with mostly local kayakers competing in this category.
On day 2 of the event, men and women competed in the Downriver Time Trial race. After an action-packed and thrilling day, the race was completed with Matthias Weger from Austria in the first position, while Giovanni De Gennaro from Italy and Manu Vink Wackernagel from New Zealand finished in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
In the Women Downriver Time Trial, 31-year-old Red Bull athlete Nouria Newman from France finished in the first position, while Beth Morgan from the UK finished in the second position and Norway’s Lucie Royle took the 3rd position.
Spectators packed the venue on the final and day 3 of the festival, and both men and women competed in Extreme Slalom. After a day-long of high-level performance and skill show, Matthias Weger from Austria came in the first position, and Italian brothers Giovanni De Gennaro and Riccardo De Gennaro took the 2nd and 3rd positions.
In Women Extreme Slalom, Beth Morgan from the UK finished first, while Mexico’s Sofia Reinoso and Naina Adhikari from India finished in 2nd and 3rd positions.
In the amateur category, Vikash Rana took the first position, and local boys Badshem Kharnongwat and Mebanjob Kharkrang finished in 2nd and 3rd positions.
Talking to EastMojo, the Festival Champion Matthias Weger said, “the special thing here(Meghalaya) is that the water is super warm, it’s just a joy when you get splashed by some big waves and big Rapids.”
“I think whitewater kayaking is a great chance for the people here and for the country. The event is a chance for the Kayaking community to grow in India. It’s just really important that the river stay natural.” he added
The event organisers Ian and Sheela Vincent from Shillong Whitewater Village expressed their gratitude to all the participants and also to the state government for supporting the festival, and to the all people who put their best effort to make this event a successful one.
The festival concluded with a prize distribution ceremony on Saturday evening.
Also Read: Meghalaya: Tamil writer Ambai graces special talk at NEHU’s Tura campus
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation for people with disability
- PM launches single brand ‘Bharat’ for subsidised fertilisers; 600 Kisan Samruddhi Kendras
- Number of poor people in India fell by 415 mn in 2005-06 and 2019-21: UN
- Meghalaya Kayak Fest 2022 concludes, Austrian Matthias Weger dominates
- BTS to fulfill mandatory military service, to reconvene in 2025
- Assam: Elephant dies in Nagaon after touching electrical wire