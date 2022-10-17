Shillong: Following concerns raised by students, parents and the public on the issues in Pine Mount School, Shillong, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with education minister Lahkmen Rymbui made a surprise visit to the school on Monday.

Sangma was accompanied by chief secretary DP Wahlang, commissioner and secretary BDR Tiwari along with other officials.

The school made headlines last month after teachers and parents came out to protest demanding the immediate removal of the principal Aiom K Diengdoh. The teachers alleged that the principal was never present in the school office during school hours and other issues like repair work were being ignored.

Sangma interacted with the administration and the students to get a better perspective on what needed to be done.

He said that after touring the school, several spot decisions were made by the visiting delegation, including improvement and repairs of infrastructure like toilets and the hostel, school field, and auditorium will be taken up.

Sangma also spoke to the PWD department (Building) to ensure the construction of the new hostel is taken up before the next academic year starts.

On September 7, the education department set up an inquiry committee to probe into the various complaints and grievances of the teachers of the school. The four-member committee headed by education department secretary Ryntihlang Rapthap has been directed to submit its report and recommendations to the state government at the earliest.

Sangma said that other administrative requirements like offices for the staff and the principal will also be examined.

“We will look into the different concerns to ensure we reform this premier institution that has been the pride of Shillong and Meghalaya for generations,” said Sangma.

