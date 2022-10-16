Tura: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) along with the National Federation for the New States (NFNS) have urged people from all walks of life to join hands once again to revive the demand for a separate Garoland state.

Both organisations have also appealed to all to support the demand for a separate Garoland state by taking part in the meeting scheduled on October 29. The proposed meeting will be held at Teteng Aja in Tura.

Announcing the development, Deputy CEM of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the vice-president of NFNS Nikman Ch Marak stated that leaders from across India, who were part of the different statehood movements, would come forward and support the demand for a separate Garoland state.

Marak has urged all leaders to work towards amassing a huge gathering at Teteng Aja for the meet.

“If we work together everything is possible. We can handle any obstacle and circumstance that is blocking our paths. All the leaders from different social organisations and NGOs are hereby welcomed. We need to support each other to achieve our long-standing demand for a Garoland state,” he said.

