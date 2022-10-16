Guwahati: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has asked the state government to focus on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) rather than the expansion of the railway network in the state.

It also asked the state government to address education, youth, and unemployment issues in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Claiming that there has been a rise in the influx of illegal immigrants in Meghalaya, the KSU said that the movement of trains without implementing the ILP will add to the problem.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma recently said that the state government will sit with anti-railway groups for discussions regarding the concerns of the people over the expansion of the railway network in the state.

However, the KSU has clearly stated that it will not sit for any discussions with the Meghalaya government unless the ILP system is implemented in the state.

“We will not sit for any discussions with the Meghalaya government unless the ILP system is implemented in the state,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said.

Marngar reiterated that the KSU will keep opposing railway projects if a mechanism like ILP is not put in place to check the influx of immigrants.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Under the ILP, Indian citizens from other states are required to obtain a permit for entering the protected state.

Also read | Coffee plantation on nearly 10,000 hectares of land in Nagaland

Trending Stories









