Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the West Garo Hills (WGH) police during a counter-insurgency operation on Friday.
The operation took place around 8 pm at Nikikona village under the Phulbari police station.
The police team seized one pistol, one magazine, three rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, and two SIM cards.
According to the WGH police, the three arrested have been identified as Silman R Marak (30) resident of Komilapara, Garobadha, Elias Alom (24) resident of Babupara, New Bhaitbari, and Nur Hussain (22), resident of Gomaijhora Sialkandi, Gomaijhora.
A case has been case registered for further investigation.
Also read | Manipur: Militant arrested in Imphal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: MLA Khaute urges govt to take steps for preserving Mithun
- Meghalaya: 3 arrested in counter-insurgency operation in Garo Hills
- Body of Assam student found in IIT-Kharagpur hostel room
- Mizoram: Heroin worth over 34 crore seized in Champhai
- Everything you need to know about International Day of Rural Women
- Sabir Hussain’s travelogue a kaleidoscopic account of Northeast