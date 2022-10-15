Meghalaya: 3 arrested in counter-insurgency operation in Garo Hills
The operation took place around 8 pm on Friday

Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the West Garo Hills (WGH) police during a counter-insurgency operation on Friday.

The operation took place around 8 pm at Nikikona village under the Phulbari police station.

The police team seized one pistol, one magazine, three rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, and two SIM cards.

According to the WGH police, the three arrested have been identified as Silman R Marak (30) resident of Komilapara, Garobadha, Elias Alom (24) resident of Babupara, New Bhaitbari, and Nur Hussain (22), resident of Gomaijhora Sialkandi, Gomaijhora.

A case has been case registered for further investigation.

