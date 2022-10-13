Guwahati: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor is scheduled to arrive in Shillong on Saturday, October 15.

Tharoor’s visit to Shillong is part of his campaign for the upcoming election for the Congress president post.

Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge who has so far emerged as the favourite to win the election for the Congress president’s post.

“As per the itinerary, he (Tharoor) will be arriving here on Saturday and then interact with Congress delegates at Congress Bhawan in the afternoon,” a Congress leader said.

However, it is unclear if Tharoor will halt in Shillong.

The election for the president’s post of the Congress party is scheduled to be held on October 17. The counting of votes will take place on October 19.

