Tura: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) youth leader Richard Marak said that ever since the NPP-led MDA alliance come into power, everyone in the state was suffering.

Richard stated that protests and cases of alleged corruption have turned the entire state into a mess. The retort comes in retaliation to James Sangma’s comment about the CM and Deputy CM being accessible to the press. He asked if that was enough.

Richard is expected to take on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the upcoming elections for the South Tura seat for the AITC.

“Everyone is suffering inconsolably. Teachers are on the streets, and 1802 casual MeECL employees are also protesting for their survival. There has been an irregularity of over 149 crores in the implementation of the Saubhagya Scheme in the state while another 232 crores in the smart meter scheme have been found,” he said.

He asked if being accessible to the press was enough for the MDA and if they were not answerable to the people who elected them.

Richard stated that as elected leaders it is the responsibility to provide accountability to the people other than attending the secretariat, especially at this juncture.

“The government is clueless that disqualified contractors have been taking up sub-contracts. Is this how we should project ourselves to the country after achieving 50 years of statehood? The government is doing nothing but setting up connivances with various people. Imagine the dome of democracy in the state, the upcoming Assembly building collapsed due to these connivances,” he claimed.

Richard added that the AITC would not rest until the misgovernance meted out by the MDA is brought to light and ended.

“Our honourable minister (James) is scared of the response the AITC is getting in the state and is fearful of fighting democratically, electorally. His unparliamentary words will not hurt the AITC or its support in the state,” he said.

