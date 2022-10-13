Tura: The pending construction on the Damra-Mendi-Resu-Bajengdoba road will be completed by May 15 next year, the company tasked with the construction assured on Wednesday.

The residents of North Garo Hills have been waiting for the project completion for a while now. It was only after that they raised their voices that the authorities took notice and the company tasked with construction gave the project a final deadline on Wednesday.

The company – Badri Rai and Company, in a meeting held between the District Administration and leaders of various local organizations including the GSMC, AAYF, ADE, ASWA, GSU, AYWO, FAF, AHAM along with locality leaders, made the statement. Earlier, the organizations had submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner resulting in the meeting on Wednesday.

While company officials assured the gathering that the road construction would be completed within the given deadline, the organizations gave a stern warning that a district-wide agitation would be organized if it failed to keep its assurance.

